Hong Kong was saved from a 2018 Asian Games blackout when cable provider i-Cable stepped in at the death and procured the rights to broadcast the action from Indonesia. And we should be thankful that somebody did with Team Hong Kong standing a good chance of surpassing their previous best medal haul. A record-breaking squad made the journey to Indonesia to represent the territory in 40 events from August 18 to September 2.

Where can I watch it?

Hong Kong cable TV provider i-Cable secured the rights to show Asian Games action through their free-to-air Fantastic TV channels (channel numbers 001 and 003) starting with live coverage of the Opening Ceremony and continuing with daily highlights packages: a one-hour show each morning at 7am, and a daily special each night at 10pm.

Channel 003 will have a similar schedule but will also show occasional live action in the evenings (starting with the crucial Indonesia vs Hong Kong football match on Monday night).

HD sport channels 601 and 602 will have schedules packed with Asian Games action through the two weeks.

Channel 661 and 662 will also show various live coverage as well as highlights packages throughout their schedules.

Additionally, those broadcasts are available through their website and the i-Cable mobile phone app.

When does it begin?

The action starts with the Opening Ceremony at 7.45pm on Sunday August 18 on channels 001, 003, 601 and 603.

