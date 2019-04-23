Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor and other officials at the groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday for the new Kai Tak Sports Park. Photo: Sam Tsang
Kai Tak Sports Park operator to be hit with huge fines for failing to fill facilities; HK$4.3m per day for construction delay
- Operator can be hit with HK$500,000 fine for not meeting usage requirements
- Park expected to be opened in June 2023
Topic | Kai Tak Sports Park
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor and other officials at the groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday for the new Kai Tak Sports Park. Photo: Sam Tsang
The retractable natural grass pitch provided the X factor in Guangzhou R&F’s design for the new Kai Tak Sports Park. Photo: SCMP
The retractable natural grass pitch provided the X factor in Guangzhou R&F’s design for the new Kai Tak Sports Park. Photo: SCMP