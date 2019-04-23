Channels

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor and other officials at the groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday for the new Kai Tak Sports Park. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong

Kai Tak Sports Park operator to be hit with huge fines for failing to fill facilities; HK$4.3m per day for construction delay

  • Operator can be hit with HK$500,000 fine for not meeting usage requirements
  • Park expected to be opened in June 2023
Topic |   Kai Tak Sports Park
Chan Kin-wa

Chan Kin-wa  

Published: 6:10pm, 23 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:48pm, 23 Apr, 2019

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor and other officials at the groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday for the new Kai Tak Sports Park. Photo: Sam Tsang
The retractable natural grass pitch provided the X factor in Guangzhou R&F’s design for the new Kai Tak Sports Park. Photo: SCMP
Noel Prentice
Opinion

Opinion

Noel Prentice

A retractable pitch flowing into a harbour amphitheatre – here’s the Kai Tak Sports Park design you will never see

  • Losing tender for the HK$30 billion project designed a main stadium with a sliding grass pitch to form another arena outside on the waterfront
  • Not even Sebastian Coe could win over the government with their promise to set a new standard for sporting excellence at all levels
Noel Prentice

Noel Prentice  

Published: 11:00am, 5 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:39pm, 5 Apr, 2019

The retractable natural grass pitch provided the X factor in Guangzhou R&F’s design for the new Kai Tak Sports Park. Photo: SCMP
