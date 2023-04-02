The New Zealand men’s and women’s teams celebrate their victories at the Cathay/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong Sevens: normal service resumes as fans flock to stadium and city’s nightspots, while Kiwis dominate on pitch

  • New Zealand’s men and women win respective Cup finals at Hong Kong Stadium
  • Chief Executive John Lee feels ‘the vibe’ as atmosphere returns to landmark sporting occasion

Josh Ball

Updated: 11:28pm, 2 Apr, 2023

