Bruce Lee came up trumps in the poll. Photo: Alamy Stock Photo
Bruce Lee is the greatest Lee of them all, says poll to rename schools dedicated to Confederate general Robert E. Lee
- Hong Kong martial arts superstar comes up trumps in vote to replace the general’s name at US schools
- Jokey poll comes as schools avoiding association with racist general name themselves after other Lees to save on rebranding costs
A crowd gathers outside Revenue Tower in Wan Chai, just one of the spots occupied on Friday during the rolling protests. Photo: Winson Wong
Be water, my friend: Hong Kong protesters take Bruce Lee’s wise saying to heart and go with the flow
- In an apparently leaderless movement, tech-savvy demonstrators moved in unexpected waves rolling from one spot to another
- Learning from Occupy movement of 2014, they traded prolonged mass sit-ins for spontaneous road blockades and circling of buildings
