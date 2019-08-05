Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton celebrates winning the Hungarian Grand Prix as Red Bull’s Max Verstappen looks on, on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Lewis Hamilton wins Hungarian Grand Prix with thrilling triumph over Max Verstappen
- Verstappen led much of the race with Hamilton on his heels until the Brit overtook him on lap 67 of 70
- Hamilton gambled with a pit stop that lost him 20 laps, but Verstappen’s failing tyres took him out of the lead
Topic | Formula One (F1)
