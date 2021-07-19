Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen at the Formula One Grand Prix, Silverstone, Britain on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Formula 1: Lewis Hamilton wins British Grand Prix after Max Verstappen collision penalty
- Hamilton went down the inside, Verstappen moved across and they tangled wheels – the Red Bull’s rear right touching the front left of the Mercedes
- Red Bull said Verstappen was battered and bruised and in hospital for further checks, and criticised Hamilton for an ‘amateur, dangerous’ mistake
