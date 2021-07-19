Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen at the Formula One Grand Prix, Silverstone, Britain on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen at the Formula One Grand Prix, Silverstone, Britain on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Sport /  Motorsport

Formula 1: Lewis Hamilton wins British Grand Prix after Max Verstappen collision penalty

  • Hamilton went down the inside, Verstappen moved across and they tangled wheels – the Red Bull’s rear right touching the front left of the Mercedes
  • Red Bull said Verstappen was battered and bruised and in hospital for further checks, and criticised Hamilton for an ‘amateur, dangerous’ mistake

Topic |   Formula One (F1)
Reuters
Updated: 5:07am, 19 Jul, 2021

