British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton celebrates on the podium after the 2021 Formula One Grand Prix at the Sochi Autodrome racetrack in Sochi, Russia on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Formula 1: Lewis Hamilton is first driver to 100 wins after Sochi rain hurts Lando Norris
- Sudden rain helped Hamilton’s cause in Sunday’s closing laps, causing Norris, who had been leading, to spin
- Seven-time world champion Hamilton now leads the drivers’ championship, two points ahead of Max Verstappen of Red Bull, who was second in Russia
Topic | Formula One (F1)
