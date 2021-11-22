Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton celebrates on the podium after winning the Qatar Grand Prix on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Formula One: Lewis Hamilton wins Qatar Grand Prix from pole to further cut Max Verstappen’s F1 lead
- Back-to-back wins for the defending and seven-time champion Hamilton in Brazil and Qatar have moved him within eight points with two races left
- Hamilton claimed his seventh season win and 102nd overall ahead of Verstappen on the floodlit Losail International Circuit course
Topic | Formula One (F1)
Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton celebrates on the podium after winning the Qatar Grand Prix on Sunday. Photo: Reuters