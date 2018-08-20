The Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC) expelled four players from its Asian Games 2018 basketball team in Jakarta on Monday following allegations of misconduct during a night out in a notorious red light area of the city, according to Japanese media.

Reports first surfaced late on Sunday night that the four unnamed players had been witnessed behaving inappropriately in a late-night bar.

A senior official with the JOC went further, revealing that the players had paid for sex during the night out, at a hastily organised media conference on Monday morning.

Japanese delegation chief Yasuhiro Yamashita said the players had been stripped of their team membership and sent home.

It was revealed that the unnamed players were wearing their team uniforms when they left the athletes’ village and headed to the Blok M area of south Jakarta for a meal following the team’s win over Qatar on Thursday.

After their meal they were reportedly solicited by local touts who led them to a nearby hotel with women where, Yamashita revealed, they went ahead with “such action”.

Japan are among the top seeds in the men’s basketball competition, and are due to play Hong Kong in their final group game on Wednesday, where a win could be required to ensure they progress to the last-eight.

