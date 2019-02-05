International ski chief Gian Franco Kasper suggested on Monday that “everything is easier in dictatorships” in reference to the awarding of the 2022 Winter Olympics to China.

“Dictators can organise events such as this without asking the people’s permission,” the 75-year-old honorary International Olympic Committee member told Swiss newspaper Tages Anzeiger.

“For us, everything is easier in dictatorships,” the International Ski Federation president asserted.

Beijing, host of the 2008 Summer Olympics, beat Almaty in Kazakhstan for the right to host the 2022 edition, the first Winter Games to be held in China.

Kasper, no stranger to controversy, then turned to the question of global warming.

Taking a somewhat sceptical approach he recalled that the temperature plummeted to -30 degrees Celsius (-22 Fahrenheit) during the opening days of last year’s Winter Games in Pyeongchang.

“To everyone who approached me shivering I said ‘Welcome to global warming!’ There are always some winters that are cold and others warm.”