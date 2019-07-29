Channels

Team INEOS rider Egan Bernal of Colombia after his victory in the Tour de France on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Other Sport

Tour de France 2019: Egan Bernal becomes first Colombian to win title and youngest champion in 110 years

  • The 22-year-old Bernal gave Team Ineos – formerly Team Sky – their seventh title in the last eight editions
  • Bernal, who did not win a single stage, beat teammate and defending champion Geraint Thomas of Britain
Topic |   Tour de France
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 4:15am, 29 Jul, 2019

France offers tantalising sights for those who might be following the Tour de France, and want to see more. Here, visitors cycle towards Abbey of Saint-Germain d’Auxerre beside the River Yonne in Auxerre. Photo: Alamy
News & Trends

Tour de France 2019: Where are the best places to watch the cyclists and see the sights along the race route?

The route goes through regions that are brimming with history, with plenty of wine, art, ancient buildings and mountain activities to stoke your interest

Topic |   Tour de France
Lee Hill-choi

Lee Hill-choi  

Updated: 5:00pm, 12 Jul, 2019

