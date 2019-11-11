The Chinese team, Team FunPlus Phoenix, after winning the final of the League of Legends e-sport tournament in Paris, France, on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
League of Legends crowns Chinese team as world champions
- Thousands of gaming fans packed a Paris arena on Sunday for the biggest e-sports event of the year
- The Chinese team FunPlus Phoenix defeated the European outfit G2 e-sports with a 3-0 shutout
