The Chinese team, Team FunPlus Phoenix, after winning the final of the League of Legends e-sport tournament in Paris, France, on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
League of Legends crowns Chinese team as world champions

  • Thousands of gaming fans packed a Paris arena on Sunday for the biggest e-sports event of the year
  • The Chinese team FunPlus Phoenix defeated the European outfit G2 e-sports with a 3-0 shutout
Updated: 2:52am, 11 Nov, 2019

