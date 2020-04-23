The King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia could be set to play host to events at the 2030 Asian Games. Photo: Claudio Villa/Getty Images for Lega Serie A
Saudi Arabia and Qatar to face off in bid to host the 2030 Asian Games
- Both countries have been criticised for their apparent ‘sportwashing’ strategies in recent years
- Qatar will host the Fifa World Cup in 2022
