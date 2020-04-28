Tokyo 2020 president Yoshiro Mori has said the 2020 Olympics will be cancelled if the world is still wrestling with Covid-19 in July 2021. Photo: AFP
Tokyo 2020: next year’s Olympics will be cancelled if pandemic not over, says Games chief
- The pandemic has already forced a year-long delay of the Games, which are now scheduled to open on July 23, 2021
- Organisers said the delayed Olympics will be a chance to showcase the world’s triumph over the coronavirus
Topic | Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
Tokyo 2020 president Yoshiro Mori has said the 2020 Olympics will be cancelled if the world is still wrestling with Covid-19 in July 2021. Photo: AFP