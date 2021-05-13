A protester going by the name of David O‘Brien manages to steal screen time during the IOC’s online press conference on May 12 with spokesman Mark Adams. Screenshot: SCMP
IOC shock after protester saying ‘f*** the Olympics’ crashes online press conference
- A man going by the name of David O’Brien, claiming to represent Yahoo, passes through vetting to display anti-Olympics banner
- IOC spokesman Mark Adams cuts off protester after a press conference in which he maintains the official line that the Olympics will go ahead
A protester going by the name of David O‘Brien manages to steal screen time during the IOC’s online press conference on May 12 with spokesman Mark Adams. Screenshot: SCMP