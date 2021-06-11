International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach. Photo: Reuters
Olympic Games: Brisbane wins IOC board’s approval, moving close to landing 2032 Games
- If Brisbane is elected, as expected, it would become the third Australian city after Melbourne in 1956 and Sydney in 2000 to host the summer Olympics
- Several cities and countries had expressed an interest in the 2032 Games including China, Indonesia, Budapest, Doha and Germany
