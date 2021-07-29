US gold medallist Sunisa Lee (centre) with Brazilian Rebeca Andrade and Russian Angelina Melnikova after the artistic gymnastics women's all-around final. Photo: AFP
Tokyo Olympics: Asian-American gymnast Sunisa Lee wins gold medal in women’s all-round event
- The teenager is the first member of the Hmong community to represent the US at the Olympic Games
- She claimed gold in the event after her US teammate Simone Biles withdrew citing mental health struggles
