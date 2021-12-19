Sun Yang about to compete in the final of the men’s 800m freestyle event at the 2019 World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea. Photo: AFP
World Anti-Doping Agency to investigate report that Chinese swimmer star Sun Yang broke terms of doping ban
- Britain’s The Times newspaper reported that the three-time Olympic champion had been training in government-funded facilities despite his four-year suspension
- If Sun is found to have broken the terms of his ban his penalty could be restarted, which would rule him out of the Paris Games, the Times report said
Topic | Doping in sport
Sun Yang about to compete in the final of the men’s 800m freestyle event at the 2019 World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea. Photo: AFP