FILE - A man walking past the Russian Olympic Committee building casts a shadow on a window in Moscow. Photo: AP
FILE - A man walking past the Russian Olympic Committee building casts a shadow on a window in Moscow. Photo: AP
Ukraine
Sport /  Other Sport

Ukraine invasion: Russian athletes must be punished for Putin’s actions, sanctions can land significant blow, say experts

  • British lawmaker says consequences of inaction ‘far more serious’ than impact on sport
  • Former senior IOC official says country must be punish and ‘that has to include her athletes as well’

Topic |   Ukraine
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:13am, 28 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
FILE - A man walking past the Russian Olympic Committee building casts a shadow on a window in Moscow. Photo: AP
FILE - A man walking past the Russian Olympic Committee building casts a shadow on a window in Moscow. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE