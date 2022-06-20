Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas, second left, of Penn University and transgender swimmer Iszac Henig, left, of Yale at the 2022 Ivy League Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Photo: AFP
World swimming’s governing body bans transgender athletes from women’s events
- Fina members voted 71.5 per cent in favour of its ‘gender inclusion policy’ that only permits swimmers who transitioned before age 12 to compete in women’s events
- The members voted after hearing presentations from three specialist groups – an athlete group, a science and medicine group and a legal and human rights group
