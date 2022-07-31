Two riders have been hospitalised and multiple spectators required medical treatment after a crash catapulted an Olympic gold medallist into the crowd during a Commonwealth Games qualifying race in London on Sunday. England’s Matt Walls was treated in the stands for almost 40 minutes after both he and his bike were flung off the track as spectators looked on in shock. The 24-year-old, who won the Omnium gold and Madison silver for Team GB at the Tokyo Olympics last year, and Isle of Man rider Matt Bostock were taken to hospital after an incident involving several riders who collided on a turn. The morning session of cycling was abandoned and spectators were asked to leave the Lee Valley velodrome in London as Walls received treatment behind a temporary screen after the crash. Veteran cyclist Ko still eyes Asian Games swansong in Hangzhou Witnesses said Walls was trying to avoid riders who had fallen in a crash lower down the banking but as he rode up, he clipped another wheel and went over the top. Because of the gradient of the banking on the track, spectators in the front row could not see the crash unfolding, nor Walls coming towards them. One onlooker received treatment for cuts to his arm and a young girl also required medical help. British Cycling confirmed on social media that Walls and Bostock were the riders taken to hospital. “We send our best wishes to the riders and spectators involved in the incident and will provide a further update when we can,” British Cycling posted on Twitter. Officials from several teams sprinted towards the stricken riders after the crash on the final lap of the second qualifying heat. The final is scheduled for Sunday night. Most of the events at the Commonwealth Games are being held in Birmingham but the track cycling is taking place in London. Reporting by Associated Press, Agence France-Presse