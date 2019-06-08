Kane Boucaut controls the ball against South Korea in Hong Kong’s first match of the 2019 Asia Rugby Championship. Photo: Asia Rugby
Hong Kong pound South Korea in second half to open Asia Rugby Championship title defence
- Hong Kong’s 15-a-side squad look headed for disaster after a sluggish first half against South Korea, but end up claiming a decisive win
- Conor Hartley leads scoring with three tries while Harry Sayers and Paul Altier score in their debuts for Hong Kong
Andrew Hall, coach of the Hong Kong national rugby team, during a game against the South China Tigers at Aberdeen Sports Ground. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Andrew Hall named new head coach for Hong Kong’s 15-a-side rugby team, replacing Leigh Jones
- “Hallsy”, as he is known within Hong Kong’s rugby community, will look to put his stamp on the squad while paying tribute to Leigh Jones’ foundation
- The former Scottish player has been in Hong Kong for almost 10 years working within the rugby scene
