Kane Boucaut controls the ball against South Korea in Hong Kong’s first match of the 2019 Asia Rugby Championship. Photo: Asia Rugby
Fifteens

Hong Kong pound South Korea in second half to open Asia Rugby Championship title defence

  • Hong Kong’s 15-a-side squad look headed for disaster after a sluggish first half against South Korea, but end up claiming a decisive win
  • Conor Hartley leads scoring with three tries while Harry Sayers and Paul Altier score in their debuts for Hong Kong
Topic |   Hong Kong Rugby Union
Patrick Blennerhassett

Patrick Blennerhassett  

Published: 8:10pm, 8 Jun, 2019

Updated: 3:21pm, 10 Jun, 2019

Andrew Hall, coach of the Hong Kong national rugby team, during a game against the South China Tigers at Aberdeen Sports Ground. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Fifteens

Andrew Hall named new head coach for Hong Kong’s 15-a-side rugby team, replacing Leigh Jones

  • “Hallsy”, as he is known within Hong Kong’s rugby community, will look to put his stamp on the squad while paying tribute to Leigh Jones’ foundation
  • The former Scottish player has been in Hong Kong for almost 10 years working within the rugby scene
Topic |   Hong Kong Rugby Union
Patrick Blennerhassett

Patrick Blennerhassett  

Published: 11:08am, 28 May, 2019

Updated: 10:51pm, 28 May, 2019

