New Zealand take on Samoa during the first day of the Cathay Pacific/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
New Zealand take on Samoa during the first day of the Cathay Pacific/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong reopens: life after quarantine
Rugby /  HK Sevens

Hong Kong Sevens returns to roars of approval, in key test of city’s readiness to reopen after years of Covid restrictions

  • Showpiece international sporting event welcomed by a city eager to restore its reputation
  • Fireworks on and off the pitch as Hong Kong team close out opening day with clash against Australia

Tom BellRachel YeoHarvey Kong
Tom Bell Rachel Yeo and Harvey Kong

Updated: 12:58am, 5 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
New Zealand take on Samoa during the first day of the Cathay Pacific/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
New Zealand take on Samoa during the first day of the Cathay Pacific/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
READ FULL ARTICLE