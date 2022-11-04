New Zealand take on Samoa during the first day of the Cathay Pacific/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong Sevens returns to roars of approval, in key test of city’s readiness to reopen after years of Covid restrictions
- Showpiece international sporting event welcomed by a city eager to restore its reputation
- Fireworks on and off the pitch as Hong Kong team close out opening day with clash against Australia
New Zealand take on Samoa during the first day of the Cathay Pacific/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens. Photo: Yik Yeung-man