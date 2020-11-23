Daniil Medvedev of Russia with his trophy after winning against Dominic Thiem of Austria at the ATP World Tour Finals tennis tournament in London on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE Daniil Medvedev of Russia with his trophy after winning against Dominic Thiem of Austria at the ATP World Tour Finals tennis tournament in London on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Sport /  Tennis

Daniil Medvedev finishes tennis season, beating Dominic Thiem at ATP Finals in London

  • The ATP Finals is the biggest title of the 24-year-old Medvedev’s career
  • Medvedev achieved the accolade without any support from public spectators because of coronavirus restrictions

Topic |   US Open (tennis)
DPA
DPA

Updated: 8:03am, 23 Nov, 2020

