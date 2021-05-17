Rafael Nadal of Spain poses with his trophy after winning his men’s singles final against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Italian Open 2021: Rafael Nadal overcomes Novak Djokovic in Rome to seal 10th Masters title
- It was the 57th meeting between Nadal and Djokovic, which is the highest number of matches between two men in the Open era
- Nadal will be aiming for an even harder-to-believe 14th title at the French Open, starting in two weeks
Topic | Novak Djokovic
