Japan’s Naomi Osaka during the first-round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris on Sunday. Photo: AP
French Open: Japan’s Naomi Osaka could be kicked out of tournament over media boycott
- Citing mental health reasons, the four-time grand slam champion said she would not be speaking to the press at Roland Garros stadium in Paris
- Osaka has been fined US$15,000 dollars for refusing to fulfil her media commitments after a first-round victory over Romania’s Patricia Maria Tig
Topic | Naomi Osaka
Japan’s Naomi Osaka during the first-round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris on Sunday. Photo: AP