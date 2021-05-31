Japan’s Naomi Osaka during the first-round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris on Sunday. Photo: AP Japan’s Naomi Osaka during the first-round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris on Sunday. Photo: AP
French Open: Japan’s Naomi Osaka could be kicked out of tournament over media boycott

  • Citing mental health reasons, the four-time grand slam champion said she would not be speaking to the press at Roland Garros stadium in Paris
  • Osaka has been fined US$15,000 dollars for refusing to fulfil her media commitments after a first-round victory over Romania’s Patricia Maria Tig

Updated: 2:44am, 31 May, 2021

