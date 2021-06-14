Serbia’s Novak Djokovic celebrates with his trophy after winning the French Open against Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas at Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Novak Djokovic rallies to win French Open and notch his 19th grand slam title
- World number one Djokovic triumphed over Greek 22-year-old Stefanos Tsitsipas who was playing in his first Slam final at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris
- Djokovic is now just one major away from equalling the all-time record of 20, jointly held by Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal
Topic | Novak Djokovic
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic celebrates with his trophy after winning the French Open against Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas at Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France on Sunday. Photo: Reuters