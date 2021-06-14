Serbia’s Novak Djokovic celebrates with his trophy after winning the French Open against Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas at Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France on Sunday. Photo: Reuters Serbia’s Novak Djokovic celebrates with his trophy after winning the French Open against Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas at Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Novak Djokovic
Sport /  Tennis

Novak Djokovic rallies to win French Open and notch his 19th grand slam title

  • World number one Djokovic triumphed over Greek 22-year-old Stefanos Tsitsipas who was playing in his first Slam final at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris
  • Djokovic is now just one major away from equalling the all-time record of 20, jointly held by Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 3:03am, 14 Jun, 2021

