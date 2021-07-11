Australia’s Ashleigh Barty wins the women’s singles final match against Czech Republic’s Karolina Pliskova at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London on Saturday. Photo: AP Australia’s Ashleigh Barty wins the women’s singles final match against Czech Republic’s Karolina Pliskova at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London on Saturday. Photo: AP
Wimbledon
Sport /  Tennis

Australia’s Ashleigh Barty outlasts Karolina Pliskova to win her first Wimbledon title

  • The 25-year-old Australian beat Czech Republic’s Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 6-7 (4/7), 6-3 at the final on Saturday
  • It was the first women’s Wimbledon final to go to three sets since 2012 when Serena Williams beat Poland’s Agnieszka Radwanska

Topic |   Wimbledon
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 12:59am, 11 Jul, 2021

