Australia’s Ashleigh Barty wins the women’s singles final match against Czech Republic’s Karolina Pliskova at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London on Saturday. Photo: AP
Australia’s Ashleigh Barty outlasts Karolina Pliskova to win her first Wimbledon title
- The 25-year-old Australian beat Czech Republic’s Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 6-7 (4/7), 6-3 at the final on Saturday
- It was the first women’s Wimbledon final to go to three sets since 2012 when Serena Williams beat Poland’s Agnieszka Radwanska
Topic | Wimbledon
Australia’s Ashleigh Barty wins the women’s singles final match against Czech Republic’s Karolina Pliskova at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London on Saturday. Photo: AP