Serbia’s Novak Djokovic celebrates his victory over Italy’s Matteo Berrettini after the men’s singles final of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London on Sunday. Photo: AP
Novak Djokovic wins Wimbledon to tie Federer and Nadal with 20 grand slam titles
- Serbia’s Djokovic beat Italian No 7 seed Matteo Berrettini 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 at the famed tennis tournament in London
- Djokovic is now the only man since Rod Laver in 1969 to win the first three major tournaments in a season
