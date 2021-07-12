Serbia’s Novak Djokovic celebrates his victory over Italy’s Matteo Berrettini after the men’s singles final of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London on Sunday. Photo: AP Serbia’s Novak Djokovic celebrates his victory over Italy’s Matteo Berrettini after the men’s singles final of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London on Sunday. Photo: AP
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic celebrates his victory over Italy’s Matteo Berrettini after the men’s singles final of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London on Sunday. Photo: AP
Wimbledon
Sport /  Tennis

Novak Djokovic wins Wimbledon to tie Federer and Nadal with 20 grand slam titles

  • Serbia’s Djokovic beat Italian No 7 seed Matteo Berrettini 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 at the famed tennis tournament in London
  • Djokovic is now the only man since Rod Laver in 1969 to win the first three major tournaments in a season

Topic |   Wimbledon
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 2:01am, 12 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic celebrates his victory over Italy’s Matteo Berrettini after the men’s singles final of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London on Sunday. Photo: AP Serbia’s Novak Djokovic celebrates his victory over Italy’s Matteo Berrettini after the men’s singles final of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London on Sunday. Photo: AP
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic celebrates his victory over Italy’s Matteo Berrettini after the men’s singles final of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London on Sunday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE