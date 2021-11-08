Serbia’s Novak Djokovic holds the trophy and celebrates winning his final match against Russia‘s Daniil Medvedev at the Paris Open in Paris, France on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE Serbia’s Novak Djokovic holds the trophy and celebrates winning his final match against Russia‘s Daniil Medvedev at the Paris Open in Paris, France on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic holds the trophy and celebrates winning his final match against Russia‘s Daniil Medvedev at the Paris Open in Paris, France on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
France
Sport /  Tennis

Paris Open: Novak Djokovic beats Daniil Medvedev for record 37th Masters tennis title

  • Djokovic, 34, failed to serve out the match in the eighth game of the final set but did better in the following one to triumph in two hours and 15 minutes
  • Djokovic’s 37th title in the prestigious Masters series, the biggest events outside the grand slams, moved him one ahead of Spaniard Rafael Nadal

Topic |   France
dpa
dpa

Updated: 1:50am, 8 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic holds the trophy and celebrates winning his final match against Russia‘s Daniil Medvedev at the Paris Open in Paris, France on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE Serbia’s Novak Djokovic holds the trophy and celebrates winning his final match against Russia‘s Daniil Medvedev at the Paris Open in Paris, France on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic holds the trophy and celebrates winning his final match against Russia‘s Daniil Medvedev at the Paris Open in Paris, France on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE