Serbia’s Novak Djokovic holds the trophy and celebrates winning his final match against Russia‘s Daniil Medvedev at the Paris Open in Paris, France on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Paris Open: Novak Djokovic beats Daniil Medvedev for record 37th Masters tennis title
- Djokovic, 34, failed to serve out the match in the eighth game of the final set but did better in the following one to triumph in two hours and 15 minutes
- Djokovic’s 37th title in the prestigious Masters series, the biggest events outside the grand slams, moved him one ahead of Spaniard Rafael Nadal
