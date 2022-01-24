Martina Navratilova has accused tennis officials in Australia of cowardice. Photo: AFP
Australian Open: tennis bosses ‘cowards’ to ban Peng Shuai shirts, are ‘capitulating’ to China, Navratilova says
- Organisers say Chinese player’s well-being remains their ‘primary concern’ after Navratilova comments
- Peng has disappeared from public view since accusing former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli of sexual assault
