Novak Djokovic withstood early brilliance from Australian showman Nick Kyrgios to secure a fourth successive Wimbledon title with a 4-6 6-3 6-4 7-6(3) victory on a sun-drenched Centre Court on Sunday. The 35-year-old Serb stretched his unbeaten streak at Wimbledon to 28 matches as he calmly seized the initiative after being eclipsed in an opening set dominated by the Kyrgios serve. In claiming a seventh Wimbledon crown, Djokovic took his grand slam singles haul to 21, one behind men’s all-time record holder Rafael Nadal. Moscow-born Rybakina powers past Jabeur to Wimbledon title Playing in his first grand slam final, the 27-year-old Kyrgios played some scintillating tennis in a 31-minute opening set in which Djokovic could get nowhere near his serve. But Djokovic raised his level to break out of nowhere early in the second set and began to take control as Kyrgios’s volatile temperament started to boil in the afternoon heat. When Kyrgios dropped serve from 40-0 up at 4-4 in the second set and Djokovic held to move a set from victory the Australian appeared close to losing control as he ranted with his box. Kyrgios refocused in a fourth set in which neither player saw a break point but his dream of becoming Australia’s first male grand slam champion for 20 years evaporated as his game fell apart in the tiebreak. After a Kyrgios backhand hit the net on Djokovic’s third match point, the top seed raised his arms to the sky and after shaking hands bent down to pluck some grass from the famous old court having become the second-oldest men’s Wimbledon champion in the professional era. Meanwhile, a protester who shouted “Where is Peng Shuai?” and held up a sign with the same message was forcefully taken out of the stands at Centre Court during the men’s final. Activist Drew Pavlou, who was also removed from the grounds at the Australian Open this year, says he held up the sign and shouted during a stop in play but then was grabbed by security guards and thrown to the ground. He says he was taken to a public area outside the stadium and escorted off the grounds. Peng is a retired professional tennis player from China who last year accused a former high-ranking member of the country’s ruling Communist Party of sexual assault. She has made very few public appearances since then. The All England Club did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Four separate activists wearing “Where is Peng Shuai?” T-shirts were stopped by security at Wimbledon on Monday and had their bags searched.