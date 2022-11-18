German tennis player Tatjana Maria in action during Wimbledon in June 2022. Photo: dpa
Wimbledon to allow female players dress code exemption over period concerns
- Wimbledon will allow females to wear dark-coloured undershorts from next year to ease anxiety over playing during their period, the club announced
- ‘It is our hope that this rule adjustment will help players focus purely on their performance by relieving a potential source of anxiety,’ said Wimbledon CEO Sally Bolton
German tennis player Tatjana Maria in action during Wimbledon in June 2022. Photo: dpa