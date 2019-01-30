Alibaba Group Holding posted a 37 per cent increase in net income in the quarter ended December, driven by gains in its main online commerce and bucking analyst expectations for a decline amid a slowdown in China’s economy.

The New York-listed e-commerce giant said net income for its fiscal third-quarter reached 33 billion yuan (US$4.8 billion) on the back of a 41 per cent rise in revenue to 117.3 billion yuan, up from 83 billion yuan in the same period a year earlier.

“Our resilient operating and financial performance is a direct reflection of our persistent focus on better serving our growing base of nearly 700 million consumers across retail, digital entertainment and local consumer services,” said Daniel Zhang Yong, chief executive of Alibaba, in a statement on Wednesday.

Alibaba’s results reflected a record Singles’ Day, or Double 11 shopping festival, held on November 11, when the Hangzhou-based company smashed the previous tally with US$30.8 billion in gross merchandise value of goods and services sold. Cloud computing also contributed to the revenue gains in the quarter.

Consumption remains engine and driving force for China’s growth, Alibaba CEO says

The strength of Alibaba’s earnings – the company is the first of China’s internet giants to report quarterly results – may go some way to assuage concerns that the broader economy is slowing.

Pre-market trading indicate Alibaba’s shares are poised to rise in US trading.

Chinese government and industry data have shown that spending on property has fallen amid tightened spending by consumers. Alibaba, however, emphasised in its earnings call in November that demand for services, such as meal orders, and restaurant spending have been largely unaffected by the weakening domestic economy.

Alibaba reported on Wednesday that its core commerce revenue, which includes its main online retail platforms Taobao Marketplace and Tmall, increased 40 per cent to 102.8 billion yuan.

Cloud computing revenue jumped 84 per cent to 6.6 billion yuan, while digital media and entertainment revenue rose 20 per cent to 6.5 billion yuan.

Revenue from innovation initiatives, which include smart speaker system Tmall Genie and mapping arm AutoNavi, grew 73 per cent to 1.3 billion yuan.

Annual active consumers on Alibaba’s China retail marketplaces reached 636 million, while mobile monthly active users on its China retail marketplaces reached 699 million in December.

Alibaba’s share price has seen a decline of about 25 per cent from its peak of about US$210 in June last year, amid a global tech rout and investment uncertainty around its slowing growth. The stock closed at US$156.88 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, a day before Alibaba released its latest earnings results.

Recent investor concerns have revolved around Alibaba’s efforts to acquire stakes in offline retailers, as the company pushes forward its New Retail strategy of integrating online and offline retail platforms. Alibaba is also investing heavily in food delivery arm Ele.me and lifestyle unit Koubei, which are battling Hong Kong-listed Meituan Dianping for supremacy in China’s growing on-demand local services market.

Alibaba launches ‘A100’ initiative to drive its evolution into a global enterprise tech provider

“While the company saw robust 27 per cent growth in its gross merchandise value on Singles’ Day, China’s broader online retail sales for November grew just 16 per cent, according to the National Bureau of Statistics, the slowest pace since records began in 2015,” Bloomberg Intelligence senior analyst Ling Vey-Sern wrote in a research note.

Alibaba is the parent company of the South China Morning Post.