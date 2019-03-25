Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Chinese girls pose for a selfie near the mascot for the China International Import Expo in Shanghai, Monday, November 5, 2018. Photo: AP
Apps & Social

This small team is building a social credit system app for China’s youth to determine who’s naughty or nice

  • A state-linked company partnering with the Communist Youth League Central Committee has launched a big-data credit app aimed at incentivising positive action
  • People with good scores can enjoy training and employment perks, and rewards can be expanded to flat rentals, overseas education, dating and even marriage
Topic |   China's social credit system
Meng Jing

Meng Jing  

Published: 8:00pm, 25 Mar, 2019

Updated: 8:09pm, 25 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese girls pose for a selfie near the mascot for the China International Import Expo in Shanghai, Monday, November 5, 2018. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.