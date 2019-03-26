Passengers wait for a train to depart from the Hankou Railway Station in Wuhan, central China's Hubei province. In China, only those who cannot afford the high-speed train takes the slow train. Photo: AP
Life as one of China’s 13 million ‘deadbeats’ means slow trains, special ring tones
- Individuals on a national list of ‘discredited individuals’ are barred from taking airplanes and high-speed trains
- A total of 13 million individuals are on the credit blacklist maintained by China’s courts
Topic | China's social credit system
Passengers wait for a train to depart from the Hankou Railway Station in Wuhan, central China's Hubei province. In China, only those who cannot afford the high-speed train takes the slow train. Photo: AP
Villagers said their signatures had been used to apply for almost 100 million yuan (US$15 million) in loans. Photo: AP
Hundreds of Chinese villagers end up on social credit blacklist after being ‘tricked’ into applying for US$15m worth of loans
- Uneducated rural residents say they did not realise what they were signing and said they thought they were acting as guarantors for friends and relatives
- Half of village’s population affected after they were pursued by the courts for unpaid debts
Topic | China Society
Villagers said their signatures had been used to apply for almost 100 million yuan (US$15 million) in loans. Photo: AP