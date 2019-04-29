Channels

SCMP
The Tantan dating app. Photo: Weibo
Apps & Social

China’s Tinder removed from app stores amid government crackdown on cyberspace

  • Tantan, owned by Beijing-based Momo, was suspended from multiple app stores in the country
Topic |   Apps
Iris Deng

Iris Deng  

Published: 8:43pm, 29 Apr, 2019

Updated: 8:43pm, 29 Apr, 2019

China’s content crackdown has been intensified amid the growing popularity of new platforms such as live-streaming, short videos and microblogs. Photo: SCMP/Lea Li
Apps & Social

China kills nine messaging apps for peddling pornography as internet crackdown gathers pace

  • The move is part of an ongoing internet crackdown by Beijing to clean up its cyberspace, with recent efforts focusing more on apps and live-streaming content
Topic |   Tencent
Iris Deng

Iris Deng  

Published: 1:19pm, 18 Apr, 2019

Updated: 3:40pm, 18 Apr, 2019

