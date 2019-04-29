The Tantan dating app. Photo: Weibo
China’s Tinder removed from app stores amid government crackdown on cyberspace
- Tantan, owned by Beijing-based Momo, was suspended from multiple app stores in the country
China’s content crackdown has been intensified amid the growing popularity of new platforms such as live-streaming, short videos and microblogs. Photo: SCMP/Lea Li
China kills nine messaging apps for peddling pornography as internet crackdown gathers pace
- The move is part of an ongoing internet crackdown by Beijing to clean up its cyberspace, with recent efforts focusing more on apps and live-streaming content
