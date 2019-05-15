Tencent Holdings reported a 17 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit to 27.2 billion yuan (US$3.9 billion) in the first quarter. Photo: AP
Tencent posts better-than-expected US$3.9 billion first-quarter profit as fintech services grow
- Revenue rose 16 per cent to 85.5 billion yuan, missing analysts’ estimates
- Profit received a boost from an 11 billion yuan gain from its investee companies
Topic | Tencent
A WeChat logo displayed on a mobile phone. Photo: Reuters
Tencent’s WeChat blocks learning apps from incentivising users to spam, saying it breaks rules
- Apps or users that repeatedly violate posting rules on links to other apps will have their WeChat accounts shut down
Topic | WeChat
