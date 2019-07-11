Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

NBA point guard Jeremy Lin, who wears jersey No 17 for the league champion Toronto Raptors, is an early investor in NEX Team, the start-up developer behind basketball analytics app HomeCourt. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Apps & Social

NBA invests in Jeremy Lin-backed basketball AI app

  • Other new investors include the Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund, Blue Pool Capital and actor Will Smith’s Dreamers Fund
Topic |   Apps
Iris Deng

Iris Deng  

Published: 9:00pm, 11 Jul, 2019

Updated: 10:26pm, 11 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

NBA point guard Jeremy Lin, who wears jersey No 17 for the league champion Toronto Raptors, is an early investor in NEX Team, the start-up developer behind basketball analytics app HomeCourt. Photo: Agence France-Presse
READ FULL ARTICLE
Jeremy Lin in his retro Raptors jersey on top of their bus for the parade. Photo: Instagram/@JLin7
Basketball

Jeremy Lin rocks vintage Chinese Raptors jersey for Toronto parade and NBA fans love it

  • Fans want to get their hands on replicas of the shirt, which is part of the NBA’s Mitchell & Ness Lunar New Year Collection
  • The California native of Taiwanese descent is praised for representing his ‘heritage and community’ during celebrations
Topic |   NBA (National Basketball Association)
Nicolas Atkin

Nicolas Atkin  

Published: 11:55am, 18 Jun, 2019

Updated: 1:39pm, 18 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Jeremy Lin in his retro Raptors jersey on top of their bus for the parade. Photo: Instagram/@JLin7
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.