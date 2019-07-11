NBA point guard Jeremy Lin, who wears jersey No 17 for the league champion Toronto Raptors, is an early investor in NEX Team, the start-up developer behind basketball analytics app HomeCourt. Photo: Agence France-Presse
NBA invests in Jeremy Lin-backed basketball AI app
- Other new investors include the Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund, Blue Pool Capital and actor Will Smith’s Dreamers Fund
Topic | Apps
NBA point guard Jeremy Lin, who wears jersey No 17 for the league champion Toronto Raptors, is an early investor in NEX Team, the start-up developer behind basketball analytics app HomeCourt. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Jeremy Lin in his retro Raptors jersey on top of their bus for the parade. Photo: Instagram/@JLin7
Jeremy Lin rocks vintage Chinese Raptors jersey for Toronto parade and NBA fans love it
- Fans want to get their hands on replicas of the shirt, which is part of the NBA’s Mitchell & Ness Lunar New Year Collection
- The California native of Taiwanese descent is praised for representing his ‘heritage and community’ during celebrations
Topic | NBA (National Basketball Association)
Jeremy Lin in his retro Raptors jersey on top of their bus for the parade. Photo: Instagram/@JLin7