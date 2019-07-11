Tencent Holdings, which runs the world’s largest video games business as well as China’s biggest social media and messaging platforms, wants app distributors to cough up more revenue. Illustration: Emilio Rivera
Tencent said to be in talks for bigger cut of video game sales from mobile app stores
- The gaming and social media giant is seeking as much as 70 per cent of the sales generated from its games
Topic | Tencent
Tencent Holdings, which runs the world’s largest video games business as well as China’s biggest social media and messaging platforms, wants app distributors to cough up more revenue. Illustration: Emilio Rivera
Young boys play the game “Honour of Kings” by Tencent, during an event inside a shopping mall in Handan, Hebei province, China August 5, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Tencent and other game producers in China are trying to show self-regulation with age rating system
- The proposal, devised by more than 10 of China’s biggest game producers, aims to divide players into four age categories
Topic | Video gaming
Young boys play the game “Honour of Kings” by Tencent, during an event inside a shopping mall in Handan, Hebei province, China August 5, 2018. Photo: Reuters