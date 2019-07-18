Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Short-form video-sharing app operator Kuaishou has become a major player in China’s fast-growing video game live-streaming market, beating rivals DouYu and Huya in number of daily active users. Photo: Reuters
Apps & Social

After conquering short-video market, Kuaishou guns for China’s gamers with promise of ‘support’

  • The Tencent-backed start-up plans support to about 1 million video game broadcasters on its platform
  • Kuaishou estimates it has 35 million daily active users on its Twitch-like service, more than those on rivals Huya and DouYu
Topic |   Apps
Jane Zhang

Jane Zhang  

Published: 7:00am, 18 Jul, 2019

Updated: 7:34am, 18 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Short-form video-sharing app operator Kuaishou has become a major player in China’s fast-growing video game live-streaming market, beating rivals DouYu and Huya in number of daily active users. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.