Short-form video-sharing app operator Kuaishou has become a major player in China’s fast-growing video game live-streaming market, beating rivals DouYu and Huya in number of daily active users. Photo: Reuters
After conquering short-video market, Kuaishou guns for China’s gamers with promise of ‘support’
- The Tencent-backed start-up plans support to about 1 million video game broadcasters on its platform
- Kuaishou estimates it has 35 million daily active users on its Twitch-like service, more than those on rivals Huya and DouYu
Topic | Apps
