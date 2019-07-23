Channels

TikTok is estimated to have almost 300 million downloads in India. Photo: Reuters
Apps & Social

China’s ByteDance to store data locally in India after rising privacy concerns

  • TikTok has an estimated 300 million downloads in India
  • India has warned the Chinese-owned app that it faces a ban in India if it does not address privacy and content concerns
Topic |   TikTok app
Sarah Dai

Sarah Dai  

Published: 12:57pm, 23 Jul, 2019

Updated: 2:06pm, 23 Jul, 2019

A TikTok party in Tokyo in February 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
Apps & Social

ByteDance’s hit video app TikTok faces UK investigation into children’s data privacy, in latest regulatory hurdle

  • The UK regulator is investigating the app’s open messaging system and how private information from minors is collected and stored
Topic |   Apps
Iris Deng

Iris Deng  

Published: 11:43am, 5 Jul, 2019

Updated: 5:12pm, 5 Jul, 2019

