TikTok is estimated to have almost 300 million downloads in India. Photo: Reuters
China’s ByteDance to store data locally in India after rising privacy concerns
- TikTok has an estimated 300 million downloads in India
- India has warned the Chinese-owned app that it faces a ban in India if it does not address privacy and content concerns
A TikTok party in Tokyo in February 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
ByteDance’s hit video app TikTok faces UK investigation into children’s data privacy, in latest regulatory hurdle
- The UK regulator is investigating the app’s open messaging system and how private information from minors is collected and stored
