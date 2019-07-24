Channels

Total installations of TikTok, the popular short-form video-sharing app operated by Chinese start-up ByteDance, are estimated to be 1.2 billion worldwide, according to mobile intelligence firm Sensor Tower.
Apps & Social

ByteDance spurs TikTok's global expansion by snapping up music tech from AI start-up Jukedeck

  Deal raises potential for TikTok to make AI-powered music composition widely accessible around the world
Topic |   TikTok app
Jane Zhang

Jane Zhang  

Updated: 5:46pm, 24 Jul, 2019

Total installations of TikTok, the popular short-form video-sharing app operated by Chinese start-up ByteDance, are estimated to be 1.2 billion worldwide, according to mobile intelligence firm Sensor Tower. Photo: Simon Song
TikTok is estimated to have almost 300 million downloads in India.
Apps & Social

China's ByteDance to store data locally in India after rising privacy concerns

  TikTok has an estimated 300 million downloads in India
  India has warned the Chinese-owned app that it faces a ban in India if it does not address privacy and content concerns
Topic |   TikTok app
Sarah Dai

Sarah Dai  

Updated: 2:06pm, 23 Jul, 2019

TikTok is estimated to have almost 300 million downloads in India. Photo: Reuters
