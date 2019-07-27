Channels

Cryptocurrency entrepreneur Justin Sun says operations of audio live-streaming app Peiwo remain normal, after it was taken down from various app stores in China this week. Photo: Reuters
Apps & Social

Cryptocurrency entrepreneur Justin Sun ran a hook-up app before his US$4.6 million Warren Buffett lunch bid

  • Peiwo, which has been criticised for vulgar and pornographic content, was recently taken down from app stores in China
  • Launched in 2014, the app was estimated to have more than 10 million registered users around the world
Topic |   Apps
Li Tao  

Sarah Dai  

Updated: 6:51am, 27 Jul, 2019

Cryptocurrency entrepreneur Justin Sun says operations of audio live-streaming app Peiwo remain normal, after it was taken down from various app stores in China this week. Photo: Reuters
Justin Sun promoted his planned lunch with Warren Buffett on his Weibo page. Photo: Handout
Start-ups

Chinese cryptocurrency billionaire Justin Sun apologises for overhyping US$4.6m lunch with Warren Buffett

  • Sun came under the spotlight after announcing he had bid US$4.57 million to join a charity lunch hosted by Warren Buffett
Topic |   Bitcoin
Li Tao

Li Tao  

Updated: 7:00pm, 25 Jul, 2019

Justin Sun promoted his planned lunch with Warren Buffett on his Weibo page. Photo: Handout
