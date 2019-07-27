Cryptocurrency entrepreneur Justin Sun says operations of audio live-streaming app Peiwo remain normal, after it was taken down from various app stores in China this week. Photo: Reuters
Cryptocurrency entrepreneur Justin Sun ran a hook-up app before his US$4.6 million Warren Buffett lunch bid
- Peiwo, which has been criticised for vulgar and pornographic content, was recently taken down from app stores in China
- Launched in 2014, the app was estimated to have more than 10 million registered users around the world
Topic | Apps
Cryptocurrency entrepreneur Justin Sun says operations of audio live-streaming app Peiwo remain normal, after it was taken down from various app stores in China this week. Photo: Reuters
Justin Sun promoted his planned lunch with Warren Buffett on his Weibo page. Photo: Handout
Chinese cryptocurrency billionaire Justin Sun apologises for overhyping US$4.6m lunch with Warren Buffett
- Sun came under the spotlight after announcing he had bid US$4.57 million to join a charity lunch hosted by Warren Buffett
Topic | Bitcoin
Justin Sun promoted his planned lunch with Warren Buffett on his Weibo page. Photo: Handout