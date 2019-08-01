A man walks past an advertisement of Jinri Toutiao, the popular news aggregation app operated by Beijing-based ByteDance. Photo: Reuters
ByteDance upgrades AI tool to identify vulgar content on news app Jinri Toutiao
- The AI tool called Lingquan has already been adopted by more than three million Toutiao users and content producers
Smartisan founder Luo Yonghao on stage during an earlier launch of a smartphone model before financial troubles set in. Photo: Handout
Can ex-Huawei executive help ByteDance crack the tough smartphone market?
- The Beijing-based company was valued at US$75 billion in its latest fundraising round, giving it the title of world’s most valuable privately backed start-up
