A man walks past an advertisement of Jinri Toutiao, the popular news aggregation app operated by Beijing-based ByteDance. Photo: Reuters
Apps & Social

ByteDance upgrades AI tool to identify vulgar content on news app Jinri Toutiao

  • The AI tool called Lingquan has already been adopted by more than three million Toutiao users and content producers
SCMP Reporter

SCMP Reporter  

Updated: 7:15am, 1 Aug, 2019

A man walks past an advertisement of Jinri Toutiao, the popular news aggregation app operated by Beijing-based ByteDance. Photo: Reuters
Smartisan founder Luo Yonghao on stage during an earlier launch of a smartphone model before financial troubles set in. Photo: Handout
Start-ups

Can ex-Huawei executive help ByteDance crack the tough smartphone market?

  • The Beijing-based company was valued at US$75 billion in its latest fundraising round, giving it the title of world’s most valuable privately backed start-up
SCMP

Sarah Dai  

Li Tao  

Updated: 6:10am, 31 Jul, 2019

Smartisan founder Luo Yonghao on stage during an earlier launch of a smartphone model before financial troubles set in. Photo: Handout
