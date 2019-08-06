The popularity of short video-sharing apps like Kuaishou and Douyin – marketed outside China as Kwai and TikTok, respectively – has exploded the past few years on the back of a growing new segment of consumers known as Generation Z. Photo: K Y Cheng
China’s Kuaishou, TikTok close gap with YouTube among highest-grossing video apps
- The two popular Chinese short video platforms plan to increase user growth by expanding into longer formats
Topic | Apps
Screenshots of short-form video-sharing app TikTok, known as Douyin in mainland China. Photo: Handout
China’s short video apps are expanding into longer formats, betting that people want their 15 minutes of social media fame
- ByteDance disclosed earlier this month that its Douyin platform had more than 320 million daily users
Topic | Streaming video and TV
