Signage is displayed at the TikTok Creator's Lab 2019 event hosted by Bytedance Ltd. in Tokyo, Japan, on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. Photographer: Shiho Fukada/Bloomberg
Bytedance’s TikTok is a force to reckon with in Vietnam
- With 12 million active users and a series of successful campaigns, TikTok has been making leaps in capitalising on the country’s tech-savvy users.
Zhang Yiming, founder of Beijing-based start-up ByteDance, has begun to show the world his far-reaching ambition to create a global technology giant. Photo: Bloomberg
TikTok creator ByteDance moves into search business to rival Baidu
- ByteDance’s search will be embedded within its own apps, beginning with its Jinri Toutiao news service
