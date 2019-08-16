Channels

Silhouettes of smartphone users are seen next to a projected logo of messaging app Telegram, which has seen installations surge in Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters
Apps & Social

Hong Kong protests fuel uptake of encrypted Telegram, Reddit-like LIHKG apps

  • Messaging app Telegram gained about 110,000 new users in the city in July
  • LIHKG, a message board that operates like Reddit, added 120,000 new users in the same period
Topic |   Apps
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 6:00am, 16 Aug, 2019

Protestors raise up their mobile flashlights outside police headquarters in Wan Chai. Photo: Felix Wong
Society

Hong Kong protests: how the city’s Reddit-like forum LIHKG has become the leading platform for organising demonstrations

  • Protesters use LIHKG to call for backup or request supplies for those on the front lines of clashes with police
  • The forum used to maintain spirits among the protest camp also has a dark side and is fertile ground for exposing police officers’ personal information
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Rachel Yeo

Rachel Yeo  

Updated: 2:39pm, 3 Aug, 2019

