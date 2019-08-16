Silhouettes of smartphone users are seen next to a projected logo of messaging app Telegram, which has seen installations surge in Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong protests fuel uptake of encrypted Telegram, Reddit-like LIHKG apps
- Messaging app Telegram gained about 110,000 new users in the city in July
- LIHKG, a message board that operates like Reddit, added 120,000 new users in the same period
Protestors raise up their mobile flashlights outside police headquarters in Wan Chai. Photo: Felix Wong
