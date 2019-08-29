Chinese food delivery giant Meituan Dianping plans to take another crack at the country’s power bank sharing market, which it abandoned in 2017 after only three months in business. Photo: Xinhua
Meituan Dianping said to re-enter power bank sharing business
- The operator of China’s leading e-commerce platform for services plans to roll out power bank sharing stations across the country
Wang Xing, co-founder, chairman and chief executive of Meituan Dianping, is seen during the the company's global offering press conference at the Island Shangri-La Hotel in Admiralty. Photo: SCMP
China’s Meituan Dianping to join maps service battle, going up against Alibaba’s AutoNavi and Baidu Maps
- Chinese media last month reported that Meituan had hired a former vice-president at peer-to-peer second-hand car trading platform Renrenche
