SCMP
Internet giant Tencent Holdings’ latest investment extends its reach to millions of young online comics users on the Chinese mainland. Photo: Simon Song
Tencent extends reach to China’s young online comics audience, with US$125 million investment

  • The internet giant has invested in popular comics app operator Kuaikan World (Beijing) Technology
KrASIA

KrASIA  

Updated: 8:09am, 29 Aug, 2019

WeChat mascots are displayed inside Tencent office at TIT Creativity Industry Zone in Guangzhou, China May 9, 2017. Picture taken May 9, 2017. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Tencent unveils voice-operated WeChat with Chinese carmaker Changan as battle for smart vehicles intensify

  • Changan Automobile will roll out an interactive version of WeChat on some of its models including the CS75 Plus
  • Tencent is setting up a joint venture with Changan to develop a connected car system
SCMP

Tracy Qu  

Iris Deng  

Updated: 10:12pm, 26 Aug, 2019

